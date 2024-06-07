Action taken against workshop owner for failing to provide customer with quotation

IPOH: The Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has taken action against an auto workshop owner in Ayer Tawar, near Manjung, on Thursday for failing to provide a customer with a quotation for services.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the action was taken after receiving a complaint from a member of the public who was not satisfied with the vehicle repair charges imposed by the workshop owner.

“A team of KPDN enforcement officers and members conducted an investigation based on the complaint,” he said in a statement today.

“The result of the investigation found that the workshop owner had failed to furnish the complainant with a list of repair service charges or quotation for the services before repairs were carried out on the vehicle.”

Kamalludin said the action was taken in accordance with the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2002, Consumer Protection Act 1999 which was failing to give a written statement to the consumer before and after the repair service was performed.

He said if found guilty, a corporation can be fined a maximum of RM100,000, and not exceeding RM200,000 for the second and subsequent offences.

For non-corporation offenders, a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to three years or both can be imposed and for the second as well as subsequent offences a fine of not more than RM100,000 can be imposed.