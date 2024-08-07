PETALING JAYA: A woman was reportedly assaulted by her boyfriend, who is an actor, on Sunday (July 7) morning at Ara Damansara.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar Ismail told Harian Metro, the police received a report of the incident at around 6pm on Sunday at the Seapark police station here.

Shahrulnizam said the woman was “scolded”, as quoted, by her boyfriend due to a misunderstanding while she was out with her older sister during the 3am incident.

“The 37-year-old man asked (his girlfriend) to see him first before their meeting in Ara Damansara at around 4am,” he was quoted as saying, adding that the victim got into the sports utility vehicle (SUV) he was driving as soon as she arrived.

Shahrulnizam confirmed that the victim’s boyfriend started to berate her and punched her left eye and other parts of her body.

This case is investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.