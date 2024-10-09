Actress Betty Benafe, brother advised to contact AGC on NFA decision

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Betty Banafe and her younger brother Datuk Syakib Abu Bakar Banafee have been advised to contact the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further clarification regarding several reports of breach of trust and fraud involving her brother’s company, which have been classified as No Further Action (NFA).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said his department had completed the investigation papers and submitted them to the AGC for further action. The AGC has since classified the case as NFA.

“That is what we have explained to Betty Banafe and the complainant, Datuk Syakib Banafee. Thankfully, they understand and accept the explanation and any further actions or matters are beyond the police’s jurisdiction.

“I also clarified to them that if they are dissatisfied with the AGC’s decision, they should write to the AGC to understand why the case was classified as NFA,” he told Bernama after meeting with Betty and Syakib at his office today.

Syakib’s shipping company incurred losses amounting to hundreds of millions of ringgit, claiming that there was fraud and misappropriation among the company’s senior management.

Ramli, in an earlier statement, said 14 police reports had been filed by Syakib and four other individuals. All these reports were duly investigated by the police through two investigation papers opened under Section 409 and Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The investigation under Section 409 has been completed, and the case was classified as No Further Action (NFA) by the AGC last June, after it was found that there was insufficient evidence to establish an element of breach of trust in the case.

The case investigation was further reviewed by the AGC in August, and the NFA decision was upheld.

Ramli clarified that the purpose of calling Betty and her brother today was not to record statements but to provide an explanation regarding the issue raised by the actress that had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Betty, who was met after the meeting, said they accepted the advice given by the police and would take the next steps by contacting the AGC.

“The NFA decision was not made by the police but was justified by the AGC. So, the police have done their job in the investigation, and for our part, we need to go to the AGC to get feedback from them,” she said.