AGC rejects Adam Radlan’s representation over corruption, money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has dismissed the representation by Segambut Bersatu deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad over the 12 charges of corruption and money laundering related to the Jana Wibawa project made against him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh told Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin that the AGC dismissed the representation submitted by Adam Radlam last July 4.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam, representing Adam Radlan, 43, informed the court that the trial date had been set for Nov 13 and the defence will proceed with cross-examining the prosecution’s first witness, R. Harshini, an assistant registrar from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Suzana then confirmed the date for the trial.

Hartini was called to testify last July 9, which was the first-day trial of the case.

On Feb 21 last year, Adam Radlan was charged with one count of soliciting a cash bribe of between 3.5 to seven per cent of an RM47.8 million road construction project from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with another count of accepting a bribe of RM500,000 from the same individual as an inducement to help the company secure the same project, which spanned from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat in Perlis, from the government through direct negotiations.

In February this year, Adam Radlan was charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar Jana Wibawa projects and one count of soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement to help Nepturis secure another project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan also faces seven money laundering charges amounting to more than RM3 million under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The offences were allegedly committed around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya between March 2021 and January 2023.