PETALING JAYA: The Kedah government is planning to make the usage of jawi script mandatory as the second script, after the Roman alphabet, on all billboards and signboards in the PAS-led state.

State committee for Local Government and Health chairman Mansor Zakaria told New Straits Times that other languages could also be used as a third script on the billboards.

Mansor pointed out that the authorities will ban the use of eye-catching images of women on billboards.

“According to the proposal, we will ban billboards from displaying images or visuals that are offensive, inciteful, racist, or feature dangerous weapons.

“We plan to enforce this on billboards and advertisements in premises under local authorities,“ he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

The initiative, he said, is part of the state government’s efforts to elevate the use of jawi, in line with the local ordinance encouraging the use of jawi script.

“We already have an ordinance encouraging the use of jawi.

“This means all billboards are encouraged to use jawi as the second script,“ he added.



