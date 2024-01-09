Ahmad Zahid stands firm, ready for probe over alleged deception in gov’t formation

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he is ready to be investigated over allegations that he may have misled the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong when submitting statutory declarations (SDs) for the formation of the Unity Government.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said he has evidence and was fully open to investigations by the relevant authorities, including the police, Registrar of Societies (RoS) and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“This is because 10 members of parliament who signed SDs (to Perikatan Nasional) also signed a pledge that gave him (as BN chairman) the power to form the government.

“The seats they won are not their personal property but belong to the party or BN. This is clearly reflected in the three documents they signed. We have video recordings of each person who signed them, and they were not under any sort of pressure at the time,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking at a press conference after officiating the 71st annual general assembly of the People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) here today.

It was reported that on Aug 30, the Bersatu youth wing, Armada, filed a police report against Ahmad Zahid, alleging that the UMNO president may have misled the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the submission of SDs for the formation of the Federal Government in Nov 2022.