JOHOR BAHRU: PKR Vice-President Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the party election results clearly indicate the party’s and the country’s future direction.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said the new leadership line-up must play a key role in ensuring that PKR remains a central force in the country’s administration moving forward.

“After going through a challenging and intense process, we are now at the final stage to conclude the National Congress. This means we have established a new layer of leadership to bear the aspirations of party members and Malaysians,“ he said.

He said this when winding up the debate on the president’s policy speech during the PKR National Congress 2024/2025 at the Persada International Convention Centre here today.

Amirudin, also the Selangor Leadership Council chairman, said the new leadership must also be prepared to ensure PKR remains relevant in government and continues to support the leadership of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his second term as Prime Minister.

Vice-President Datuk Seri R. Ramanan stressed the urgent need for all party members to regain control of the narrative and public perception on social media ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16).

He claimed that after assuming the government position, PKR grew too comfortable and overlooked the importance of strategic communication on digital platforms, leaving it vulnerable to slander from opponents.

“I am confident that with the right strategy and coordinated efforts, we can reclaim the social media arena, secure victory for Pakatan Harapan in the GE16, and ensure Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains as Prime Minister,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun proposed that three key issues causing public concern, namely e-invoicing implementation, gas subsidy adjustments for small traders, and petrol prices rationalisation, must be urgently addressed, warning that failure to do so could risk eroding public support ahead of the general election.

Vice-President Chang Lih Kang called on all PKR members to refocus their efforts on winning the GE16 and the upcoming Sabah state election.

“Our focus as a political party is to win elections. We must work hard to ensure PKR remains in the federal government and that our president continues to serve as Prime Minister,“ he said while challenging the PKR’s Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) youth wing to immediately begin groundwork in tough constituencies where the party has yet to establish a strong foothold.

Meanwhile, AMK chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said each PKR member is responsible for effectively communicating the government’s policies and initiatives, as many members of the public remain unaware of the benefits available to them.

Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek also reminded all members to remain loyal and fully trust the new leadership to lead the party to greater heights.