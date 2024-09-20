Air Selangor looking into AI-driven solutions to ensure safer water quality

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is exploring the use of advanced water treatment technologies through artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor, predict and detect the quality of raw water from Selangor’s rivers before it is treated at the state’s 34 water treatment plants.

Its chief executive officer Adam Saffian Ghazali said AI technology can identify and detect at-risk raw water sources as early as 24 to 48 hours in advance, enabling a more proactive approach to water pollution management.

“We are looking to develop or procure AI solutions to monitor river quality. This means that, instead of reacting after pollution occurs, AI can help us predict raw water quality 24 or even 48 hours ahead,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said Air Selangor is committed to exploring such technology, including ultrafiltration, to ensure higher quality and safer water for the public.

He acknowledged that current water quality has changed, and existing treatment methods like clarification and filtration are no longer sufficient to meet current needs.

“Water quality has evolved. Previously, we could treat water using clarifiers or normal filters, but as time progresses, we need to seriously consider adopting newer technologies like ultrafiltration,“ he added.

Adam Saffian also said that Air Selangor is considering decentralised water treatment plant options for areas where current pipeline installations are no longer feasible, adding that in some cases, connecting to existing reservoirs requires up to 30 kilometres (km) of pipeline installations.

With rivers available in such areas, Air Selangor plans to adopt different technologies than those used in current treatment plants, including membrane systems, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of water resource management.

On river water pollution, Adam Saffian said the state government is implementing the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) to coordinate holistic water management, with the project expected to be completed by December this year.

“The Selangor government is working on SJAM for Sungai Selangor, which supplies water to the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants Phases 1, 2, and 3, and the SJAM programme is expected to be completed by December,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adam Saffian said as part of the Pipe Replacement Programme, Air Selangor aims to increase the rate of pipe replacements to 300km per year, helping to resolve water supply issues, reduce non-revenue water (NRW) and improving water supply quality for 9.3 million users in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Currently, 5,000 km of old pipes are awaiting replacement, with over 1,000 km already replaced between 2016 and 2023, he said, adding that the entire pipeline network in Selangor spans about 30,000 km.