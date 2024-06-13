Aliff Aziz divorces Bella Astillah with ‘talak satu’

PETALING JAYA: The marriage of celebrity couple Aliff Aziz and Bella Astillah has ended once again after Aliff pronounced ‘talak satu’ divorce at the Federal Territories Syariah Court today.

According to Berita Harian, Syarie judge Wan Mohd Najib recorded the divorce after the Singaporean singer made the pronouncement in accordance with Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) Act 1984.

The court confirmed the divorce and ordered Bella, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabella Awang Astillah, to undergo the ‘idah’ period for three menstrual cycles and to register the divorce.

Previously, Bella had filed for an express divorce from her husband due to “no understanding and no mawaddah (love and affection)”, under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law Enactment (Federal Territory) 1984 on March 11.

However, Aliff, who was supposed to attend the first mention of their divorce case on March 13, did not appear citing work commitments and filming engagements.

On the second mention of Bella’s petition for divorce at the court, Aliff refused to divorce and Judge Wan Mohd Najib ordered the couple to undergo the conciliatory process.

Aliff had married Bella on September 9, 2016, before getting legally divorced on May 16, 2019.

Subsequently, they reconciled during the ‘iddah’ period.

They have two children together, Mohamad Ayden Adrean and Ara Adreanna.

On March 9, the local entertainment scene was abuzz when Aliff and actress Ruhainies were caught for alleged khalwat in a luxury condominium in the capital city.