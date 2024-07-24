All four WTPs fully operational, water tankers to be deployed at affected areas: Air Selangor

PETALING JAYA: All four water treatment plants (WTP), including Rantau Panjang, and the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2 and 3 WTPs respectively have resumed operations as of 9pm, yesterday, following its temporary closure due to odour pollution.

In a statement, last night, Air Selangor said despite the commencement of operations, it is doing its best to mitigate the impact to the consumers.

“Alternative assistance through water tankers has been mobilised to the affected areas by giving priority to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral service centres during this period of unscheduled water supply disruption,” it said.

The state water company said alternative water supply assistance through 17 local service centers (PKS) is also provided for the convenience of consumers in the locations listed as follows.

Air Selangor pledged to provide updates progressively from time to time through all mediums.

Consumers can refer to all its official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and X or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 or visit www.airselangor.com/

The water disruption affecting seven districts due to odour pollution detected in several rivers in Selangor is expected to be fully resolved by Friday, says Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim, yesterday.

He had said water supply to users in some affected areas was expected to be restored as early as 8am today following the full operation of all (WTPs) involved.