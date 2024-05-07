All set for Sungai Bakap voting tomorrow

NIBONG TEBAL: Preparations for polling day for the Sungai Bakap state by-election tomorrow are proceeding smoothly.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said all presiding officers and security personnel have been briefed to ensure the smooth running of the polling process.

“Every check conducted today is to ensure that all voting equipment is sufficient, including ballot boxes, ink, ballot papers, as well as logistics equipment,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that all nine polling centres with 65 streams would be open from 8 am to 6 pm tomorrow to enable 39,151 registered voters to elect their new assemblyman.

Ikmalrudin said that so far, the EC has not received any petitions regarding offences throughout the by-election campaign from the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Only minor, common offences such as posters being placed in inappropriate locations, but no major issues have arisen.

“I would like to thank the voters and party supporters for adhering to the election regulations,” he said, adding that a total of 552 personnel are involved in the by-election.

Ikmalrudin also advised voters to fulfil their responsibilities within the designated times to avoid congestion, and the proposed voting times can be checked on the mySPRsemak website.

The by-election is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief Abidin Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional.