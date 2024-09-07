Allegation that drugs being sold as ‘pisang goreng’ in Sabah outrageous and false - Police

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun today described the Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s remark that drugs are sold like ‘pisang goreng’ (banana fritters) in Sabah as outrageous and contrary to the hard work of the police in combating the activity so far.

“Between January and yesterday, the Sabah Narcotics Crime Investigation Department has arrested 8,993 narcotics offenders and, of the total, 88 per cent were charged in court.

“During the same period, 367 were charged under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he told a press conference here today.

Jauteh said a total of 85 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs were also seized during the period, 71 kg of which were syabu, including 1.4 kg of liquid syabu.

“This shows the serious commitment and determination of the Sabah Police Contingent in combating drugs.

“Even the number of arrests was higher than last year. So, saying that drugs are being sold like ‘goreng pisang’ in Sabah is really an outrageous and false statement,” he said.

Last Thursday, during his debate on the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat, Bung Moktar reportedly said that “drugs such as methamphetamine are the most persistent drug, with so many addicts in Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu.”

“I also observed that this type of drug is sold like ‘pisang goreng’, which can be bought at every corner with just RM30,” he said.