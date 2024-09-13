Alleged hindrance of union activities by bank prompts NUBE to lodge police report

PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) has lodged a police report against a bank in Kuala Lumpur alleged hinderance of union activities among its unionised staff.

In a statement, today, its general secretary J. Solomon said NUBE held a peaceful protest in accordance with union activities permitted by the law on September 7.

“We noticed that there was police tape installed on the public sidewalk in front of the bank concerned, giving the impression that it was done under the directive of the police.

“We strongly believe this was not the work of the police and that the bank management had done it to send a false message that the police had done it to hinder union activities,“ he said.

Solomon opined that NUBE was convinced the tape was installed by the bank’s management led by its Group CEO and president.

“They did this to intimidate and scare our members from engaging in union activities.

“NUBE has since lodged a police report and we urge the police to probe this matter,“ he added.