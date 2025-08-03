LRT3 Shah Alam test run goes viral ahead of September launch

THE Light Rail Transit (LRT) 3 Shah Alam Line project which began in 2016 is nearing completion as ‘test run’ footage of the train went viral on social media, capturing netizens’ attention.

Through a TikTok post by @Ajuang, the train was seen moving smoothly on the tracks during testing to determine if it can function properly.

The video sharing received various reactions from social media users.

“Alhamdulillah, no need to face (go through) Federal Highway,“ said @Lidah bercabang.

“Lucky MSU students in Shah Alam,“ said Tik Tok user @Sitimeoww.

The LRT3 Shah Alam Line project is expected to be fully completed on September 30, 2025 MRT KLWikipedia after experiencing several delays and cost restructuring.

The 37.8-kilometre line has 20 stations and will connect more than two million residents in the western corridor of the Klang Valley.

Previously, the Transport Ministry reportedly stated that construction work is now in its final phase, while system and safety testing will continue to ensure smooth operations ahead of the launch.