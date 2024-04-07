Allocations to MPs meant for development of constituencies, says DPM Fadillah

SERDANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised that Federal Government allocations to all Members of Parliament (MPs), both government and opposition, are meant for the development of their constituencies.

“The allocations for opposition MPs are also essentially from the Prime Minister (Federal Government). The funds are intended for their parliamentary constituencies, and there is no specific mention of the funds being for the MPs themselves.

“The MP’s role is to coordinate the allocation,“ he said after the launch of the 2024 Agriculture Census here today.

In May, Fadillah reported that the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding allocations to opposition MPs was being finalised.

The MoU is aimed at focusing on the development and revival of the nation’s economy for the well-being of the people.

He added that the finalised draft would be submitted to the supreme councils of all government and opposition political parties for approval.

On Monday, Machang MP from Bersatu, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, alleged that the allocations they were supposed to receive as representatives had been diverted to village heads from the ruling party.