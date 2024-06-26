Almost RM16 million lost to commercial crimes in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Commercial crime cases in this district recorded a loss of almost RM16 million for the January to June period this year.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said of this figure fraud cases recorded the highest amount at RM15.3 million, followed by breach of trust (RM467,524), cybercrime (RM9,301.76) and counterfeit money (RM3,153).

He said 25 arrests had been made and the charges framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code.

“From data received, there has been a decrease in cases, for example, of breach of trust, misappropriation of property, however, non-existent investment cases still involved millions of ringgit,” he said when met by reporters here today.

He said public awareness of the risks of non-existent investments needs to be increased, especially among the private sector, civil servants and corporate individuals who among the target of scammers.

Mohamad Hatta said the modus operandi of cybercrime is now more sophisticated, with the use of technology.

“The latest (modus operandi) is that the scammer sends an invitation code on social media, and when the user opens this link, their (user) application on their mobile phone is unwittingly hacked,” he said.