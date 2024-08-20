Anwar arrives in New Delhi to bolster 67-year-strong Malaysia-India relations

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Monday for a three-day official visit to strengthen the 67-year-old India-Malaysia ties and establish a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future.

The special aircraft carrying Anwar touched down at the Air Force Station, Palam, New Delhi, at 9.47 pm local time (12.17 am Malaysian time).

Accompanying Anwar on the visit are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo; and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

On hand to welcome Anwar at the base were Indian Minister of State for Railways, V.Somanna, Malaysian High Commissioner to India Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa, and Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B.N.Reddy.

The 77-year-old premier, who will be here from Aug 19-21 on his first visit after assuming office in November 2022, will be greeted with an Official Welcoming Ceremony before holding a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (Aug 20).

This meeting will provide an opportunity for both leaders to review current cooperation and explore initiatives to further strengthen Malaysia-India relations, which were elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015. They will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern.

To advance Malaysia-India economic cooperation, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable meeting with several Indian industry leaders.

In 2023, Malaysia and India’s total trade reached RM76.62 billion (US$16.53 billion), with Malaysia enjoying a surplus of RM15.89 billion (US$3.43 billion).

India was Malaysia’s largest importer of palm oil and palm oil-based products, importing RM11.31 billion (US$2.44 billion).

Malaysia’s major imports from India included petroleum products (RM6.62 billion or US$1.44 billion) and agricultural products, including halal meat (RM5.79 billion or US$1.27 billion).

In 2023, Malaysia was India’s third-largest trading partner among ASEAN Member States.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages.

As both countries enter the second decade of their Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, Anwar’s visit is expected to pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future.