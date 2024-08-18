Anwar congratulates Paetongtarn as Thailand’s new Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the Prime Minister of Thailand, thus making history as the youngest-ever Thai Prime Minister and the second woman to hold the esteemed office.

Anwar said as close neighbours, Malaysia and Thailand share a vital and enduring partnership, forged on long standing historical, cultural, and economic links as well as deep-rooted kinship.

“The common pursuit of peace and development in southern Thailand offers profound benefits for communities on both sides of our border.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Paetongtarn to unlock the full potential of our bilateral relationship,” said Anwar in his Facebook post, today.

Anwar also expressed his sincere appreciation to Thailand’s former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for his visionary leadership in strengthening the bonds between the two nations.

Paetongtarn, 37, the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, received King Vajiralongkorn’s written royal command at a ceremony held at the Pheu Thai headquarters on Sunday morning, two days after being elected by Parliament.

The country’s 31st Prime Minister, succeeded Srettha, who was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.