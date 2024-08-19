Melaka state govt continues push for affordable housing development

JASIN: The Melaka state government is committed to continuing the affordable housing (RMM) development agenda, maintaining its status as a state that offers the lowest and most affordable housing prices for its residents, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that according to the National Property Information Centre (NAPIC) report for the third quarter of last year, the average price of a house in Melaka was RM207,600 compared to RM458,751 at the national level.

“The RMM development in Melaka has been recognised by various parties and remains an important development agenda under the state government’s administration, in line with the federal government’s aim to ease the burden of living for the people and enhance housing project development.

“For example, through collaboration with developer Parkland Group, the state government’s aspiration to ensure every segment of society, especially the B40 and M40 groups, can own their own homes includes the construction of nearly 800 Rumah Bahagia and Rumah Impian B in Bandar Botanikal Parkland here,“ he told reporters today.

He said this after officiating the opening of the Lebuh Jasin Selatan, Jalan Jasin Selatan-Bukit Kajang, Bandar Parkland Recreational Park route, and the handing over of Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) stalls.

Commenting further, he said the Bandar Botanikal Parkland project was equipped with other infrastructure such as Lebuh Jasin Selatan, spanning 4.17 kilometres (km) at a cost of RM100 million, funded by Parkland Group (84.46 per cent) and Scientex (15.54 per cent).

He noted that the highway could shorten the travel distance from the North-South Expressway from the Lipat Kajang Jasin Toll to Bandar Jasin by about 11.1 km, reducing travel time to around seven minutes compared to 30 minutes previously.

Ab Rauf added that another new route, Lebuh Jasin Selatan-Bukit Kajang, spanning 1.81 km, was fully funded by Parkland Group and was expected to reduce travel time from the North-South Expressway from the Lipat Kajang Jasin Toll to Bandar Melaka.

“I am optimistic that such an initiative of efficient and systematic highway networks will certainly strengthen the transportation network in this city, thereby acting as a catalyst for local economic growth, facilitating residents’ movements, and improving road user safety.

“The provision of a magnificent 12.14-hectare city park will add significant value to the local community as it not only provides an attractive green space for relaxation but also offers recreational activities for families to enjoy together,“ he said.