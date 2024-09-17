Anwar reiterates M’sia’s commitment to achieving 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development as signed with 192 other countries in 2015.

The latest Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) showed a record of 43 percent compared to the world average of around 17 percent, but the achievement does not carry any significant meaning if the principles of justice, courtesy and environmental well-being are not emphasized.

“GOD Willing the government aspires to strengthen the sustainability aspects under the idea of ​​MADANI centered on balanced development, nuanced with Malaysia’s unique image,” said Anwar in his Facebook posting today.

While officiating the SDG 2024 Summit today, the Prime Minister said Malaysia achieved 43 percent of all 248 latest SDG indicators, far above the world average of 17 percent.

According to Anwar, the performance is a clear sign that Malaysia has successfully faced the challenges faced through reform, but it is not a permanent guarantee.

Agenda 2030 is a global commitment towards more sustainable, resilient and inclusive development with 17 SDGs and 169 targets.