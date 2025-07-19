Rumah Bakat MADANI: Malaysia’s largest affordable housing project launched

BUTTERWORTH: The Rumah Bakat MADANI initiative, Malaysia’s largest affordable housing project to date, symbolises the strong commitment and leadership of the Prime Minister in prioritising the wellbeing of the people and improving access to home ownership.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the project will deliver 37,368 housing units, with 6,368 units planned for Seberang Jaya and 31,000 in Batu Kawan. The project is being developed by SkyWorld as the implementing company.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12), the government set a target of delivering 500,000 affordable housing units by 2025. As of March 31, a total of 492,360 units have been provided, or 98.5 per cent of the target,” he said.

“Of that total, 179,769 units have been completed, 235,862 are under construction, while 76,729 are in the planning stage,” he added.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking and launch ceremony of Rumah Bakat MADANI at Seberang Jaya, today. The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Nga said the Rumah Bakat MADANI project will consist of 900-square-foot freehold condominiums, priced between RM225,000 and RM420,000.

Each unit will be equipped with modern facilities and access to shared amenities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, sports courts, multipurpose hall, surau, kindergarten, food stalls, a children’s playground, a Central Park and a Vertical School.

As part of upcoming reforms under the RMK-13, Nga said the Housing and Local Government Ministry and SkyWorld have agreed to implement three key features, including a 10-year construction warranty covering water leakage and plumbing, a fixed maintenance fee of RM0.18 per square foot (equivalent to RM162 per month) and a targeted QLASSIC construction quality score of 85 per cent.

Clubhouse facilities such as the gym, pool, and sports courts will operate on a pay-per-use basis, he added.

He said the initiative is aimed at helping first-time homebuyers, particularly those in the B40 and M40 income groups, to secure quality housing at an affordable price. - Bernama