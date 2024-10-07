Anwar’s official visits abroad generate potential investments of RM353.6 bln in 2023, RM77.58 bln from January to May 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visits to several foreign countries had managed to generate potential investment value of RM353.6 billion in 2023 and RM77.58 billion from January to May 2024.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, the prime minister has made 31 official visits and working visits to 19 countries from November 2022 until May 2024.

“Among the countries visited by the prime minister and the government delegation are Saudi Arabia, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Egypt, Laos, China, Singapore, Thailand, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Qatar,“ she said in a written reply published on the parliament’s website on Wednesday to a question from Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) who wanted to know the details of the prime minister’s official visits and the amount of investments successfully brought to Malaysia.

Zaliha said they included attending scheduled conferences and meetings at the international level which were also attended by world leaders.

“The mission and purpose of the prime minister’s official visits and working visits were to convince potential investors to invest in Malaysia in addition to strengthening, deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and these countries and fostering a better understanding between the countries,” she said.

Zaliha said the purpose of Anwar’s visits was also to strengthen and boost diplomatic relations and cooperation with the countries involved as well as position Malaysia as a country that practises transparent and open economic principles.

“For example, the diplomatic relations and close cooperation between Malaysia and China, which has now reached 50 years, had been expressed through the signing of memorandums of understanding and agreements in various economic sectors which will have a positive impact on the country’s economic development,“ she said.