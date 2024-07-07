Armed forces deployment in Eastern Sabah deters external threats - MINDEF

SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) stated that the deployment of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) across land, sea, and air in eastern Sabah acts as a cohesive deterrent strategy to protect the nation from external threats.

“This initiative aligns with the First Pillar of the National Defence Strategy in the Defence White Paper 2020 - 2030,“ it said in a statement today.

The statement announced that Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and a delegation from the Ministry, conducted a working visit to the Area of Responsibility for Operation Matching and Sipadan Island Resort (Op PASIR) Sector Bravo at Pulau Berhala today.

During the visit, Khaled was briefed by the Commander of Joint Task Force 2, Brigadier General Wan Edenin Wan Mahsin, on the operational status of Op PASIR, which has been in place since 2002 to protect the sovereignty and integrity of Eastern Sabah from any form of intrusion and conflict.

“Khaled also inspected the readiness of MAF forces in the operational areas, including meeting officers and personnel stationed around Sandakan,“ the statement added.

Khaled then presented sports and recreational equipment worth RM10,000 from the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) for the use of personnel operating in Op PASIR.