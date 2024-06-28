Army helicopter forced to make emergency landing, three injured

PETALING JAYA: Three army personnel were injured after the army helicopter they were on was forced to make an emergency landing at Kem Mahkota Kluang, Johor.

According to New Straits Times, citing a statement from the army communications cell, the incident occurred at 1.35am.

“The army has confirmed that an M81-11 (Agusta A109H) aircraft made an emergency landing where the incident occurred during a night flight training session for the aviation basic officers course at the Kluang Airstrip of the 881 Army Air Force Regiment (Rej 881 PUTD).

“This incident involved 3 crew consisting of a helicopter trainer, a course trainee and a quartermaster crew.

“All the crew involved were conscious and the preliminary results of the medical examination have identified several injuries suffered by officers and members,“ the statement read, adding that among the injuries sustained included spinal fractures.

Despite the severity of the injuries, it is learnt that all crew members are in stable condition and were taken to Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang, for further treatment.

The communications cell further stated that the army has temporarily grounded all of its concerned helicopters subject to rectification and one-time inspections to restore flying status of these aircraft immediately.

In addition, the army will also convene a Board of Inquiry to identify the cause of the incident while the public are advised not to make any speculations and pray for all the crew to heal.