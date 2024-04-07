ASEAN-China Ministerial Roundtable unanimously passes KL Consensus - Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN-China Ministerial Roundtable on Construction and Housing (ACMROCH) 2024 unanimously passed the Kuala Lumpur Consensus this morning, said Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming.

The KL Consensus, which was developed through a member state-driven preparatory process, refers to a statement for the region to support the localisation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and reinforce the United Nations (UN) New Urban Agenda for a sustainable, equitable and prosperous urban future. It seeks to promote better progress towards sustainability through innovative strategies aimed at advancing and building sustainable futures for the wellbeing of all residents in view of the rapid growth and urbanisation in ASEAN countries and China.

Nga said the consensus focuses on three key aspects of building a sustainable future for ASEAN and China.

“Firstly, we focus on strengthening the framework for cooperation in housing and urban development, secondly, on advancing technology, innovation, and green construction for sustainability.

“And thirdly, (we focus on) efficiency and developing climate resilient cities by accelerating local and regional climate actions,“ he told a press conference here today.

Nga said that based on the three key aspects, the ACMROCH 2024 further identified several key priority areas and collaborative actions.

Mainly, he noted that ASEAN members and China will recognise the potential of technology in driving innovation to accelerate the sustainable urban development agenda, which has been adopted by UN SDG 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality. “We will accelerate efforts towards the implementation of the SDGs and adaptation of the New Urban Agenda through multi-level governance, participation from multiple stakeholders and regional cooperation,“ he said.

He added that Malaysia welcomes the establishment of the New Urban Agenda platform for ASEAN and the Asia Pacific region to help member states prepare and submit their reports on the implementation of the agenda timely.

NGA said KPKT will continue to engage with ASEAN members and China to follow through with the KL Consensus when Malaysia takes on the role of ASEAN chair next year.

Meanwhile, the minister also revealed that during the bilateral meeting this morning, the Chinese officials were supportive of Malaysia’s nomination for the UN-Habitat Assembly presidency for the 2026-2029 term in Nairobi, Kenya next year. “We have secured support from China and we will continue to secure support from other countries,“ he said.

On another note, KPKT will also be hosting the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Housing and Urban Development (APMCHUD) in Penang next year, with the participation of 59 countries.