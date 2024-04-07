Aug 9 hearing for Daim’s application to transfer failure to declare assets case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today scheduled Aug 9 to hear former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin’s application to have his case regarding the failure to declare assets such as luxury vehicles, companies, and properties, be heard by a different judge.

Judge Azrul Darus set the date after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry informed the court that the prosecution was still awaiting a decision regarding Daim’s May 7 case transfer application.

“Therefore, I request that the hearing for the application be set for Aug 9,“ said Mohamad Fadhly during the proceedings.

Mohamad Fadhly stated that the respondent’s (prosecution’s) affidavit in reply was filed on May 23, while the applicant’s (Daim’s) was filed on May 30.

Meanwhile, Daim’s lawyer, M. Puravelan, requested that his client be excused from attending court on Aug 9.

However, DPP Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin objected to the lawyer’s request and insisted that Daim be present for the hearing.

Judge Azrul then ruled that Daim’s presence on Aug 9 is mandatory.

Daim applied to transfer the case on May 7, citing concerns about potential injustice and prejudice since his wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid’s case, is also being heard by the same judge, namely Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi.

On Jan 29, Daim, whose full name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, 86, pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to comply with a notice to declare his assets, including several luxury vehicles, companies, and properties across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Kedah.

Na’imah, 66, was charged on Jan 23 with failing to comply with a notice to declare her assets, including Menara Ilham and several properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

They are both charged under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which carries a penalty of up to five years imprisonment and a maximum fine of RM100,000, upon conviction.