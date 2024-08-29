Bar waiter pleads guilty to crashing car into two traffic policemen

KUALA LUMPUR: A bar waiter pleaded guilty in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here to charges of hitting two traffic policemen and two other individuals with his car five months ago.

Mohamad Syazwan Abdul Halim, 29, was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving causing him to hit four motorcyclists at the traffic light junction at Jalan Pandan Indah Utama at 9 am on March 21 this year.

The motorcyclists are traffic policemen Sergeant Syafiqah Arinah Mohamed Anwar, 30, and Corporal Mohd Hasrul Aswad Mohd Shukri, 34, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council staff Wan Ariff Danial Wan Ahmad Sofian, 31, and a civilian, Nurul Syahiera Zaiful Azar, 31.

The charge was framed under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides a fine of not less than RM5,000 and up to RM10,000, and a maximum imprisonment of 12 months if found guilty.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top set bail at RM3,800 with one surety and fixed Oct 14 to obtain medical reports of the four victims for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Wan Nur Afifah Che Bakar represented Mohamad Syazwan.