Health Ministry to issue advisories on outdoor activities

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet has directed the Health Ministry to issue advisories on the suitability of outdoor activities amid the ongoing heatwave and changing weather conditions brought on by the Southwest Monsoon.

At the weekly press conference yesterday, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also reminded the public to remain vigilant and to refer to weather warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.

The Southwest Monsoon, which typically brings drier conditions and lower humidity, is expected to persist until September.

“The Health Ministry has been tasked to provide appropriate guidance on outdoor activities based on prevailing weather conditions,” he said.

On a separate matter, Fahmi said there were no in-depth discussions on the chief justice’s appointment, adding that they would adhere to what was stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly.

Commenting on the prime minister’s visit to Jakarta last Friday, Fahmi said the discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto were positive, and one of the outcomes was an agreement to restart the annual consultation sessions between the leaders of both countries.

He said Anwar and his delegation are expected to return to Jakarta on July 29 for the consultation session, which will coincide with events at the Asean Secretariat in the Indonesian capital.

“Several-long standing issues between Malaysia and Indonesia are expected to be raised during the upcoming annual bilateral consultation, scheduled to take place at the end of July.”

Fahmi also said the forum remains a key platform for both nations to exchange views and chart a way forward on important matters, including the Ambalat maritime boundary dispute, which has remained unresolved for over two to three decades. The dispute stems from overlapping maritime claims between Indonesia and Malaysia.

“It is not a new issue. As the prime minister mentioned, several technical aspects will be reviewed.

“The upcoming discussions will serve as a starting point, not a conclusion,” he said, adding that the last bilateral consultation was in 2017.