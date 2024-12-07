Bersatu’s removal of six MPs does not mandate seat vacancy, not considered party hopping - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The removal of six members of parliament by Bersatu did not require them to vacate their seats as it did not amount to party hopping, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He was referring to the move by six former Bersatu members who have declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We are all aware that Article 49A (2) clearly states that dismissal does not equate to a vacant seat, nor does it mean party-hopping. So, if we examine what has happened, it is interpreted as planned sacking,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

The six MPs involved in the issue are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

On the decision by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who ruled that the six MPs would remain elected representatives, Fahmi said the decision was based on the Federal Constitution and legal interpretation.

“This adheres to the fundamental rules of parliamentary proceedings (Dewan Rakyat Standing Order),” he said, adding that any criticism of Johari’s decision is unfounded.

Fahmi also told the opposition to stop portraying themselves as heroes in this matter, noting that Bersatu had previously opposed amendments to the anti-hopping law (Constitution (Amendment) (No.3) Bill 2022) when it was proposed by the then Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“Bersatu was the one most opposed to a number of amendments proposed by the Law Minister then (Wan Junaidi). If there’s anyone to blame, it should be Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

“They were among those strongly against the amendments, which, if implemented, would have prevented the current situation. Now, they’re making noise in the Dewan Rakyat, but they were the ones who disagreed initially. (Alas), Senjata makan tuan,” he said, citing the Malay proverb to describe resorting to actions that backfired.

Two days ago, Muhyiddin confirmed that Bersatu had received a letter from Johari stating that there were no vacant parliamentary seats involving the six former members who had pledged their support to Anwar.

On June 20, Bersatu chief whip Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said that the party has submitted notices to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s office on the status of its six MPs, whose memberships have been revoked by the party, in accordance with Article 49A of the Federal Constitution.

The six MPs received notices of immediate party membership termination on June 12 after failing to respond to a notice to confirm their loyalty to the party.