Boat collision in Semporna waters: Bodies of two missing Filipinos found

SEMPORNA: The bodies of two Filipino men, who were reported missing after two boats collided in Pulau Sebangkat waters on Tuesday, were found today in the waters off Pulau Bohey Dulang.

Acting Semporna District Police chief DSP Fauzi Abd Kadir said that the bodies were discovered floating in the waters by VAT69 Commando Unit personnel conducting patrols in the area.

“The bodies have been sent to Semporna Hospital for autopsy, and preliminary police investigations confirmed that the two bodies belong to the victims who went missing after the boat collision on Aug 6 near Pulau Sebangkat.

“Both bodies found are of men in their 20s,“ he said in a statement this evening.

Fauzi added that investigations are still ongoing under Sections 280/304A of the Penal C

“The public is advised not to speculate or spread unverified information on social media, as it could cause unnecessary concern and anxiety among the community,“ he said.

Earlier, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported that two Filipino nationals, identified as Rommek Tura and Jimal, were feared drowned after their boat collided with another boat near Pulau Sebangkat.