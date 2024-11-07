Bodies of two women found in locked car in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The bodies of two women were found in a car, parked on the road shoulder near a residential area in Taman Sri Rambai, here, yesterday evening.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that the police received a report on the discovery of the bodies of the two women, at about 5.30 pm yesterday, after nearby residents noticed that there were victims in the vehicle.

“Police went straight to the scene and found that the Honda WRV car was locked, and sought assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and found that there were two women in the front seats of the vehicle.

“Preliminary examination found that the two victims were believed to have been dead for a few days, based on the condition of the bodies,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

He said that further investigations are underway to ascertain the identity of the two women, believed to be locals.

Hamzah said that the bodies of the two women were sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for post-mortem.

He said that the police are investigating the case as a sudden death report (SDR) and there is no criminal element, but further investigations are ongoing.

He also urged members of the public who have information about the incident to contact the police, to assist in the investigations.

Meanwhile, a JBPM spokesman said that a team from the Perda Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) went to the scene of the incident after receiving a call seeking assistance.

“Upon arrival, the rescue team equipped with PPE (personal protective equipment) managed to open the locked car door using special equipment, and there were two adult female bodies in the front seats,” he said.