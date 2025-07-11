Nancy: Youth voices must be heard in shaping family futures

PETALING JAYA: Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said many youths want to marry and start families but are often held back by challenges such as the rising cost of living, unstable employment, limited access to childcare, and uncertainty about the future.

“The voices of young people must be heard. What they need is a supportive ecosystem, not just a call to start families immediately,” she said in a statement issued in conjunction with World Population Day 2025.

The ministry said Malaysia is currently facing a population crisis that requires inclusive and progressive policy actions.

The country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.7 children per woman, significantly below the replacement level of 2.1.

Meanwhile, births in the first quarter of 2025 have also declined by over 11% compared to the same period last year.

“To address these issues, KPWKM and National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) are focusing on comprehensive strategies targeting young couples.

“These include, offering fertility treatment subsidies for 1,300 eligible married couples, improving childcare services, and introducing more flexible parental leave policies.”

KPWKM, through LPPKN and in collaboration with the Statistic Department, University of Malaya, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), will host the main celebration event on Monday, July 21, at Lanai Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur.

Uniquely, the 2025 celebration will also be extended to the state level throughout July and August with a series of seminars focusing on population and family-related topics.

July 11 marks World Population Day, and this year’s theme is:

“Empowering youths to build the families they desire in a just and hopeful world.”