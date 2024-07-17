Boosting Musang King, Black Thorn durian production among highlights at Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts and measures in encouraging the production of Musang King and Black Thorn durians for the international market are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the question will be posed during the question-and-answer session by Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (PN-Bukit Gantang) to the Agriculture and Food Security Minister as these king of fruits have high value to be marketed at the global level.

At the same session, Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will seek clarification from the Health Minister about plans to create National Health Financing to provide the best healthcare services to the people and the challenges faced.

Attention will also be focused on the question by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) to the Minister of Economy about the government’s measures to eradicate hardcore poverty in Sabah, particularly the eight districts that have been categorised as the poorest in Malaysia.

In addition, Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) will ask the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry about actions taken by the government to encourage artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments in Malaysia.

Afterwards, the session will resume with the debate on the Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will last for 15 days until Thursday (July 18).