Malaysia considers Maori model to amend Aboriginal Peoples Act

WELLINGTON: The Malaysian government is reviewing the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134) after 71 years, with plans to incorporate elements from New Zealand’s Maori empowerment model.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi highlighted key areas for reform, including land ownership, education access, and financial support for indigenous entrepreneurs.

Ahmad Zahid noted that New Zealand’s approach offers valuable lessons but must be adapted to Malaysia’s context. “This Act 134 is 71 years old, and many aspects need to be re-examined.

Here in New Zealand, we are not only looking at land ownership issues, but also rights in education, business and financing,“ he said during a press conference at Rumah Malaysia.

The Deputy PM emphasised that while New Zealand’s policies provide a useful framework, Malaysia’s implementation must align with the needs of the Orang Asli community.

Ahmad Zahid is currently on a five-day working visit to New Zealand, concluding on Friday.

He explained that the amendments to Act 134 are at the preliminary draft stage, with stakeholder engagement ongoing involving various parties, including Orang Asli academics and professionals.

The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), which falls under his ministry, has been tasked with restructuring the community development ecosystem to ensure it goes beyond basic needs such as infrastructure and education.

“The aim of the amendment is not to deny rights, but to strengthen protection for the Orang Asli community.

“It will go through Cabinet-level discussions before being tabled in Parliament, debated, voted on, and subsequently presented to the King for his consent for gazetting,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also emphasised the need for close cooperation with state governments, given that land ownership matters fall under state jurisdiction.

“Engagement sessions with state leaders and representatives from 377 Orang Asli villages are ongoing. We want a comprehensive and inclusive approach,” he said.

He said over 225,000 Orang Asli have been recorded in Peninsular Malaysia, and the government has never sidelined the interests of the community despite it being a minority.

As such, he expects the draft amendments to Act 134 to be tabled in the March session of Parliament next year.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid held a meeting with New Zealand’s Minister for Māori Development, Tama Potaka, at the country’s Parliament.

The meeting opened avenues for bilateral cooperation in indigenous community development and served as a platform for policy and experience exchange between the two countries.

He also held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Regulation, David Seymour, and attended an engagement session with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand president, Ibrar Sheikh, at Rumah Malaysia. - Bernama