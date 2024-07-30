Boy driving car: JPJ to haul up parents after viral video

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will summon the parents of a 12-year-old child, who drove a car with his two younger siblings in a residential area, after the unnerving episode went viral on social media.

JPJ director-general, Aedy Fadly Ramli, said that he was aware that the case was already under police investigation.

However, he said that JPJ also has its own investigation, and a notice to assist the investigation has been issued to the parents of the children concerned.

“We will let police complete the investigation first and then JPJ will take action under the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told media, speaking after an integrated operation targeting foreign drivers, conducted by JPJ and the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) today.

The incident gained widespread attention yesterday, when a one-minute 49-second video clip went viral, showing a woman stopping a Perodua Viva car driven by the young boy and his siblings.

In the video, the car is seen speeding over a bump in front of a house before the woman intervened and ordered the vehicle to stop.

Today, Sepang district police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, reportedly said that police have obtained a statement from the child’s father. The case is being investigated under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which prohibits anyone under the age of 16 from driving a vehicle on the road.

Aedy Fadly added that a fine will be imposed on the boy’s parents for allowing their child to drive without a licence, and they will be offered counselling services.

He advised parents to supervise and not allow minors to drive vehicles on the road without a licence.

“This is the role and responsibility of parents to warn children not to drive vehicles without a licence. While some children may possess driving skills, it does not exempt them from the legal requirements,” he said.