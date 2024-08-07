Boy rescued from lake pronounced dead at Selayang Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A nine-year-old boy who slipped and fell into a lake at Taman Tasik Teratai Phase 2 in Serendah, Hulu Selangor, was pronounced dead at Selayang Hospital last night during treatment.

Hulu Selangor District police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim stated that the police received a MERS 999 call regarding the incident at 6.04 pm.

Initial investigations revealed that several of his friends ran to seek help from nearby residents after the boy fell into the lake.

“Three police officers arrived at the scene at 6.08 pm, and the victim was retrieved from the lake with the help of the public by 6.52 pm.

“At 7 pm, seven firefighters from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene and provided emergency assistance to the victim, who still had a pulse at that time,“ he said.

However, the victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Selayang Hospital later.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said it is believed that the boy was searching for freshwater shells when the incident occurred.