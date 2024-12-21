No second chances to choose SSPA - Public Service DG

CYBERJAYA: No second chances or time extensions will be granted to civil servants who failed to sign the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) option, which closed on Nov 30, said Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said the government had provided a reasonable period, from Oct 21 to Nov 30, for civil servants to decide whether to opt for the SSPA or remain under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM).

“Once the stipulated period has passed, there is no longer an opportunity for them to make a choice. Therefore, they will have to remain in their existing system of choice.

“Actually, the number who did not choose the SSPA option is very small. In my opinion, this is unavoidable because, in any decision-making process, some accept and some don’t; this is normal,” he said, adding that no action would be taken against those who did not opt for the SSPA.

He said this to Bernama and RTM during his attendance as a guest at the staging of the Public Service Theatre production Lara Wirang at the Dewan Tun Canselor, Multimedia University here yesterday.

It was reported that only 0.13 per cent or 1,400 of the 1.5 million civil servants did not sign the SSPA option.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan also expressed his appreciation to civil servants who had opted for the SSPA, noting that they had already received their first salary increment yesterday following adjustments under the SSPA scheme.

“This proves that what Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated earlier has been fulfilled,” he said.

The theatre production Lara Wirang portrays a story inspired by historical research on the Nusantara, encompassing the kingdoms of the Malay Peninsula and Java between 1427 and 1492.

It was performed by 95 multiracial civil servants from various federal and state agencies, statutory bodies, and local authorities, as well as university students, in strategic collaboration with the Public Service Department (JPA).

Since 2014, the JPA has taken the initiative to hold Public Service Theatre performances as an essential feature of the Genta Bahasa ceremony.

The ceremony marks the conclusion of the National Language Month for the public sector and serves as an appreciation event by the JPA for civil servants who have excelled in efforts to uphold the national language through various linguistic and literary initiatives.