PETALING JAYA: Following the incident of two boys found stuck in an elevator located in a Cheras apartment building for nine hours, security footage has revealed the alleged cause of the elevator’s malfunction.

The footage shared by Gee Seri on Facebook shared a report of the damages by the elevator company which said it was “functioning well” with no issues.

In her post, Gee said the boy’s action of placing the sandal in between the elevator doors caused its “auto-lock system” to deactivate thereby stopping it from moving immediately.

The security footage also showed both boys entering the apartment’s 59th block elevator on Monday (August 19) from the 9th floor at around 2.13pm.

One of the boys, wearing a blue shirt initially pressed one of the buttons, possibly indicating the ground floor upon entering the lift as they were earlier reported leaving to go to a shop.

However, the other boy clad in a black shirt pressed a button heading to the seventh floor shortly after entering.

As the doors opened at the seventh floor, the boy in the black shirt took off one of his sandals and pointed it out of the elevator where the doors are until it was held by the closed doors.

As the elevator descended they decided to take the footwear wedged between the doors, causing it to malfunction leaving them stuck on the fourth floor.

The boys were initially reported missing on Monday by their families after they left their homes to buy food.

Both of them cried for help to the point of exhaustion and ended up falling asleep in the elevator.

