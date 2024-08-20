PETALING JAYA: Two young boys reported missing since Monday (Aug 19) afternoon were found in a weak condition at an apartment building in Cheras.

The New Straits Times reported the security footage showed both boys aged 10 and 11 asleep in an elevator after they were trapped for around nine hours. The elevator was reportedly undergoing maintenance.

Both boys were reportedly found at around 12.45am.

ALSO READ: 28-year-old technician killed in freak accident while repairing lift in Penang

Cheras district police Chief Assistant Commissioner Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said the boys were found “safe and unharmed”, as quoted.

Two police reports were filed on Monday afternoon by the boys’ families, Ravindar said, adding they left their homes at 2.30pm to a nearby shop before their entrapment in the elevator.

The apartment residents also confirmed both children were heard calling for help until they were tired and fell asleep.

ALSO READ: Boy, 10, dies in Australian school after being trapped under lift