Brunei Crown Prince arrives for official visit to Malaysia

SUBANG JAYA: Brunei Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived here for an official visit to Malaysia from today until Aug 21.

The special aircraft carrying the Crown Prince who is also Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and his wife Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, landed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Subang Air Base at 11.50 am.

The Brunei delegation also included the country’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Datuk Seri Setia Awang Nazmi Awang Mohamad and senior government officials.

They were met on arrival by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah then walked past the guard of honour mounted by two officers and 26 members from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) led by Captain Nur Ahmad Zaim Zahari.

During the visit, His Royal Highness is scheduled to have an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, where both sides are expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In 2023, Brunei was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner among the ASEAN Member States, with total trade amounting to US$2.04 billion (RM9.31 billion).