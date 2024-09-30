Budget 2025: MOHE to focus on IPT infrastructure, AI development

PUTRAJAYA: Infrastructure development at higher education institutions (IPT) and university internationalisation programmes are among the key focuses of the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) in the upcoming Budget 2025.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said this focus also includes the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in universities and polytechnics, in line with rapid technological advancement.

“We are hoping for a budget to improve university facilities and replace outdated equipment at universities and polytechnics.

“We also hope for the effective implementation of internationalisation programmes. The development of AI technology is another crucial matter, as it involves the evolution of education and requires significant attention.”

He told reporters this after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today, featuring American writer and professor Khaled A. Beydoun as a guest speaker.

Meanwhile, Zambry said MOHE would organise the Festival of Ideas in Putrajaya this November, a programme aimed at showcasing previously undiscovered research and findings by Malaysian talents.

With the goal of making the festival a niche programme for the ministry, he said the event would highlight MOHE’s strengths with the involvement of local IPTs and the hosting of various side events.

“We have seen the success of the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) organised by the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) under the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

“Both events have their own appeal and are able to attract thousands of visitors. Similarly, the Festival of Ideas is set to become MOHE’s signature programme,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Zambry urged universities to remain attentive to the needs of students, particularly those from the B40 group, and to ensure the necessary assistance is provided.

He also emphasised the need for monitoring isolated cases where certain groups might exploit the aid provided by universities.