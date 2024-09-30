Mother of suspect in Johor police station attack charged with omitting information on terrorism

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of the suspect in the Ulu Tiram police station attack, which resulted in the deaths of two officers and injuries to another, pleaded not guilty in the High Court today to a charge of omitting to provide information about crimes related to the ideology of terrorism.

Rosna Jantan, 59, was charged with committing the offence at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru between April 2017 and May 17, 2024.

The charge under Section 130M of the Penal Code carries a prison sentence of not more than seven years or a fine or both, if convicted.

During the proceedings before Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan told the accused had a lawyer representing her when she was charged at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court.

However, the DPP said the prosecution had been informed that the lawyer was not present today because he had not received prior notice.

“The accused was previously charged alongside other individuals, and the case was set for mention before Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid at the High Court on Oct 23.

“The prosecution intends to transfer the case to this court. Therefore, we request that the case management be scheduled for a later date to allow the mention of the case involving the other accused to come first,” said Yazid.

The court has set November 12 for case management.

On June 19, Rosna, a Singaporean, and her husband, along with their three children, were charged in the Johor Bahru Sessions Court with terrorism-related offences.