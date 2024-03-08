Budget 2025: Youth urge govt to prioritise affordable housing, mental health

PUTRAJAYA: Youth groups hope that the 2025 Budget will address housing issues, mental health incentives and support for entrepreneurship.

Political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim highlighted that these proposals were among the key points raised by youth during the “Budget 2025: What Young People Want” event, organised by the Finance Ministry and the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM).

“We took this opportunity to gather views, ideas and suggestions to be presented at a higher level as we are currently in the budget review process,” he told the media after the event, which saw 200 attendees last night.

He added that MBM will compile these views and suggestions into memorandums and proposals to ensure a more inclusive budget.

“This year, we are confident that the 2025 Budget will allocate more resources to the youth sector to enhance their welfare. We hope the government will introduce additional incentives to improve the quality of life for young people,” he said.

“Next, each ministry will implement specific feedback related to their jurisdiction, agencies and departments, which will be followed up within this month,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Pergerakan Puteri Islam Malaysia (PPIM) representative Nur Atika Hairi, emphasised the need for increased allocations for mental health specifically for youth. She proposed developing mental health centress and providing subsidies for rehabilitation to ensure the mental well-being of young people.

“Depression and and mental health issues are on the rise among the youth. Academic pressure, family problems, social media and economic factors all contribute significantly,” she said.

In addition, she stressed the importance of promoting mental health awareness, reducing stigma and encouraging a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) council member Mohd Firdaus Baharuddin, proposed that the Federal government consider emulating the Rumah Belia Melaka (RBM) Scheme which assists young people in owning their first home in the state.

“So far, there have been several programmes for affordable housing, but they are not specifically targeted at youth. In contrast, the RBM scheme is designed specifically for young people, particularly those just starting their careers,” he said.

“The RBM houses are priced around RM180,000, making them more affordable compared to the RM300,000 and above typically set by developers,” he added.

Budget 2025, themed Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera, will be presented in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18.