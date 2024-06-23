Building block of SK Abaka razed in midnight fire

TAWAU: A wooden building block of Sekolah Kebangsaan Abaka here was destroyed in a midnight fire early today.

Tawau District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the building destroyed in the fire, which broke out at 12.06 am, housed three classrooms f.

“There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Tawau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jemishin Ujin said a team of 28 firefighters rushed to the scene, about 20 kilometres from here, after receiving a distress call on the fire.

“Upon arrival, they found the wooden school block completely razed,” he said, adding that the fire was extinguished at 1.23 am.