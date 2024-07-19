Burnt body: Three men charged with friend’s murder

KAJANG: Three men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of their friend whose burnt body was found in the bushes near Semenyih Dam in Selangor last month.

Workshop worker Zulkarnain Md Ariffin, 44; electrical shop worker Muhamad Iqbal Zainal, 30; and electrical company employee Syed Fikri Barakbah Syed Mohd Bakri, 28, were charged with murdering Mohamed Afiq Hamdan, 28, in a house in Jalan Hulu Langat, Selangor between 3 and 5 am on June 22.

Charges framed according to Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code carry the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years, and if not sentenced to death must be whipped no less than 12 times, if convicted.

The three accused nodded in understanding after the charges against them were read before Magistrate Nurul Hafzan Ab Aziz.

However, no confession was recorded from them as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Nurul Hafzan set Aug 23 for case remention.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that three men were arrested on July 11 on suspicion of murdering their friend after the victim failed to repay a debt amounting to RM7,000.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the investigation into the case was initiated following the discovery of a torched body in some bushes near the Semenyih Dam, Selangor on June 23.