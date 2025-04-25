PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry has urged prospective Malaysian hajj pilgrims to download the MyBorderPass application and complete their registration, to enable the use of the QR code autogate.

The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The ministry, in a statement today, expressed confidence that this digital approach will not only enhance the efficiency of immigration operations but also improve the overall travel experience for Malaysian hajj pilgrims.

For the first time, the immigration clearance process for Malaysian pilgrims during the 2025 hajj season will be simplified through the Makkah Route initiative, using QR code autogates integrated with the MyBorderPass application.

“With this system, pilgrims will no longer need to present their passport books when passing through immigration checks at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The ministry also highlighted that using QR codes allows pilgrims to check travel restrictions through the MyBorderPass app, with the immigration clearance process being much faster, taking only five to seven seconds, compared with the 15 to 25 seconds required with the conventional autogate method.

Additionally, the system enhances security and service efficiency by leveraging the latest technology, while also reducing the risk of leaks.

The first flight of Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land for the 2025 hajj season is scheduled for April 29.

A total of 632 hajj personnel were dispatched to Saudi Arabia in stages, starting yesterday, to prepare for the hajj season operations. They include 358 under the welfare delegation and 274 under the medical delegation.