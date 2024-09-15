Cabinet approves recognition of SKM level 6,7, and 8 as equivalent to Bachelor’s Degree- DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has basically approved the recognition of the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) for levels 6, 7 and 8 as equivalent to the Bachelor’s Degree in its meeting two weeks ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was also part of the MADANI Government’s efforts to continue strengthening tahfiz institutions in the country.

Speaking at Malaysia’s 24K Huffaz Gathering here today, Ahmad Zahid said he was aiming for at least 10,000 tahfiz students to attend courses related to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) by 2027.

“In less than two years (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration), has commenced implementing TVET programmes in 17 maahad tahfiz (religious school) and there are now 622 maahad tahfiz students taking TVET courses.

“God willing, if the allocation is increased by 2027, 10,000 maahad tahfiz students will be (involved) in TVET throughout the country,“ he said at the ceremony which was attended by the Prime Minister.

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid also refuted the claims of a few irresponsible parties accusing the Prime Minister of neglecting Islamic affairs in his administration.

“In almost two years, Prime Minister through the MADANI Government has always made efforts to dignify Islam as a priority, said Ahmad Zahid.

“I saw for myself and I am a living witness, his priority is to continue to integrate Islam without leaving aside other religions. This is the belief he prioritises for the integration of our religion,“ he said.

More than 24,000 huffaz from all over the country including tahfiz students, tahfiz teachers and religious scholars from 1,500 al-Quran tahfiz madrasahs under the umbrella of the National Coalition of Tahfiz Al-Quran Institutions (PINTA) attended the 24K Huffaz Gathering.

The gathering was re-initiated by Ahmad Zahid who wanted to set an agenda for educating the future generation by prioritising al-Quran education as an important foundation.

Among other objectives organised by 24K Huffaz Gathering themed ‘Huffaz Pillar of Human Capital of the Nation’, is to dignify the Qur’an, strengthen friendships, educate, inspire and empower the generation based on the values of the Qur’an for the social benefit of the community and the country.