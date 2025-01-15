KUALA LUMPUR: Uzma Berhad made history by successfully launching its first Earth observation satellite, UZMA SAT-1, at 3.09 am Malaysian time from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, USA, using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Geospatial AI Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Fadhli Jamaluddin said that UZMA SAT-1, now in low Earth orbit at approximately 500 kilometres altitude, is capable of producing high-resolution images with spatial resolution between 50 and 70 centimetres, enabling it to detect small objects like vehicles with clarity.

“This satellite is part of 25 satellites owned by Uzma’s technology partner, Satellogic, allowing observations up to five times a day at the same location,” he said during the UZMA SAT-1 Launch Ceremony at Menara Uzma here today.

He explained that the satellite is equipped with a high-tech camera featuring multi-spectral sensors, including RGB (red, green, blue) and near-infrared sensors, which provide detailed data for various applications.

“RGB sensors provide images visible to the naked eye, while infrared sensors can detect elements such as plant chlorophyll and soil moisture that are not directly visible,” he added.

Fadhli highlighted that UZMA SAT-1 is designed to support various sectors in Malaysia, including agriculture, plantations, disaster management, and environmental monitoring.

“In the padI agriculture sector, this satellite can monitor crop health, indicating whether the crops are thriving or diseased. This technology also allows farmers to predict yields with greater accuracy,” he said.

He noted that the satellite is also utilised by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) to assist plantation companies in obtaining the Sustainability Palm Oil Certification, potentially increasing the premium value of palm oil sales.

Beyond agriculture and plantations, the satellite provides clear imagery of flood-affected areas, helping authorities identify impassable routes and determine suitable locations for flood relief centres.

Meanwhile, SIRIM Berhad Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ahmad Sabirin Arshad expressed confidence that Uzma Bhd’s initiative could contribute significantly to both the national and global economy.

“From an oil and gas company transitioning into space technology, I believe this satellite launch will spark a new era for Malaysia’s economy, especially as the country chairs ASEAN this year. Leading in space technology will enhance technological diplomacy by offering solutions to ASEAN nations,” he said.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MiGHT), Rushdi Abdul Rahim expressed pride in seeing private companies like Uzma Bhd investing in technological development.

“We (MiGHT) always welcome public-private partnerships. Investments in technology like this can strengthen the nation’s technological sovereignty. Therefore, we strongly encourage more companies like Uzma to take on national responsibilities through such initiatives,” he added.