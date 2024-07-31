Cabinet condemns Haniyeh’s assassination, calls for killers to be brought to justice

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet meeting today strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, said Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also Minister of Communications, said the Cabinet also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for an immediate investigation to ensure that those responsible for the murder are brought to justice.

“The Cabinet also extends condolences to the family of the former Palestinian Prime Minister.

“The Malaysian government will continue to vocally support and collaborate with other countries in efforts to demand the liberation of the Palestinian people from all forms of oppression,“ he said in a statement here.

Earlier, the Hamas movement had announced that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in the Iranian capital, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

Iranian television also reported Haniyeh’s death, stating that an investigation into the murder is underway and results will be announced soon. However, no immediate announcement was made by Israel regarding the incident.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

Following the news, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) secretary-general Hussein al-Sheikh, and Palestinian National Initiative (PNI) secretary-general Mustafa Barghouti have all condemned the murder in the strongest terms.