Cable theft suspect falls to death while attempting to evade arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: An attempt by two men to steal cables failed when one of them was found dead, believed to have fallen from the 23rd floor of an apartment building in Kajang Utama yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said a report regarding the incident was received from a public witness at 8:20 am.

He said the initial investigation found that the two men, aged 31 and 29, attempted to flee after the apartment security personnel noticed their actions.

“The 29-year-old suspect was believed to have attempted to jump to another level but slipped and fell to the fourth floor of the apartment building. He was confirmed dead at the scene by the paramedic team, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR),” he said in a statement today.

Another suspect was arrested along with six rolls of copper wire and tools used to cut copper cables. A check found the man had eight previous criminal records.

“The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine, while further checks found that the deceased man had 10 criminal records,” he said.

Further investigations are being carried out under Section 431A of the Penal Code and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Inspector K Suresh at 017-433 3795 to assist with the investigation.